2022 World Fisheries Day: MoFAD urged to take action to reduce marine mammal bycatch

Hawa Koomson 45 Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Friends of the Nation and Centre for Coastal Management of the University of Cape Coast with support from the Oceans Associated Incorporated (OAI) and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have called on the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) to expedite action to reduce the high incidence of cetacean bycatch as envisaged in the yet to be gazetted 2020-2026 Marine Fisheries Management Plan.

Their call comes on the back of the worldwide celebration of the 2022 World Fisheries Day which was observed on November 21, 2022.

They also made a clarion call on the various fisheries associations including the Ghana Trawlers Association, (GIFA) Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, (GNCFC) Canoe and Fishing Gears Owners Association of Ghana (CaFGOAG), National Fish Processors and Traders Association (NAFPTA) to conscientize fishers and constituents to desist from illegal capturing of cetaceans to ensure a balanced healthy marine ecosystem and sustainability of Ghana’s marine fisheries.

This was contained in a statement copied to GhanaWeb.

Read the full statement below:

