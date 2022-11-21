0
2022 child sanitation diplomat embarks on 'operation stop open defecation now'

Maame Akua Ma Child sanitation diplomat, Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: Mmofra Media School

The award-winning child sanitation diplomat of the School Sanitation Solutions Challenge 2022, Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah, has appealed to all government agencies and various stakeholders on the disheartening sanitation issue in Ghana as World Toilet Day is celebrated globally.

In an exclusive interview with the media, she lamented bitterly that, open defecation is one of the serious situations that affect the improvement of sanitation in Ghana due to the limited access to facilities at various homes, schools and communities.

Lamenting the open defecation at Dawhenya Methodist ‘B’ Basic School in the Ningo-Prampram district, she pleaded with the community leaders and the government to come to their aid urgently because, their situation keeps worsening as a result of the pressure of having only one facility, which the community members sneak to use.

Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah added that, “children should be given the needed attention and the opportunity on various platforms to come out with solutions to sanitation issues in our country. Government should help various public schools with funds to aid in the disheartening sanitation issues.”

Mr. Emmanuel Addai who is the Child Sanitation Diplomat Manager and CEO of Kings Hall Media together with Zoomlion Foundation, World Vision, and with the support of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR) emphasised the importance of involving children in sanitation issues because they are the future leaders.

In an interview with the media, he pleaded with the government to invest more in sanitation and further advised the general public to take advantage of the home toilet installation as part of the Greater Accra Sanitation and Water Project.

Source: Mmofra Media School
