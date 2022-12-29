0
Menu
News

2022 in review: Fire Service addresses misconceptions, myths and support for its work

Video Archive
Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been working tirelessly over the last year to fight fires across the country.

As a way of looking back on the performance, shortfalls, and general overview of the service, GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu sat down with one of the men who speak for the GNFS.

ADO II Alex King Nartey is an Assistant Divisional Officer at the GNFS PR Unit, and he shares details on all that they have been up to in the past year.

With some misconceptions having shrouded the Ghana National Fire Service and its operations in the country, ADO II Alex King gives clarifications to the concerns while helping the public understand how best it can help it do its work more efficiently.

Watch the full video below:



AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: