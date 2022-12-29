2022 in review: Fire Service addresses misconceptions, myths and support for its work

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been working tirelessly over the last year to fight fires across the country.

As a way of looking back on the performance, shortfalls, and general overview of the service, GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu sat down with one of the men who speak for the GNFS.



ADO II Alex King Nartey is an Assistant Divisional Officer at the GNFS PR Unit, and he shares details on all that they have been up to in the past year.



With some misconceptions having shrouded the Ghana National Fire Service and its operations in the country, ADO II Alex King gives clarifications to the concerns while helping the public understand how best it can help it do its work more efficiently.

Watch the full video below:







AE/BOG