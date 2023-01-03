2023 100 Most Reputable Africans: Naana Jane, Heward-Mills, Sam Jonah, others listed

Left - Right: Sir Sam Jonah, Bishop Heward-Mills, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Ten Ghanaians have been listed among 100 Most reputable Africans, according to a recent poll by a global agency based in the United Kingdom.

Reputation Poll International (RPI), which described itself as a leading global reputation firm, released the 2023 list of 100 Most Reputable Africans over the weekend.



A statement on its website noted: “The list features individuals from diverse sectors including; Governance/Leadership, Entertainment, Human rights/Advocacy, Education, and Business. The selection criteria are Integrity, Visibility, and Impact.



Ghana had one of the highest number of listed honorees with people in the business arena dominating.



The 10 Ghanaians listed are as follows:



Ghana’s Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, and Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital in South Africa



Ghana’s Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate)

Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) - Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International



Edward Kobina Enninful OBE - Editor in Chief, British Vogue



Eric Yirenkyi Danquah - Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for Crop Improvement (WACCI)



Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa



Ken Kwaku - Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania



Kofi Tutu Agyare - Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments

Lucy Quist - MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana



Theresa Ayaode - Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups



The RPI website added: “In addition to the individuals recognised on Reputation Poll International’s “100 Most Reputable Africans” list for their various achievements, there are also those who are celebrated for their contributions to social impact and social entrepreneurship, helping to transform businesses in Africa and positively impacting lives without causing controversy.



During the announcement of the list, Ms. Beldina Auma, the Co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, as well as the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society, President of SCIP-International, said the organisation is dedicated to recognizing people, groups, and businesses who continually improve lives in Africa and around the world.



SARA