2023/2024 academic year for Basic schools to begin Oct. 3

Thu, 14 Sep 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the reopening date for Basic Schools across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year.
The 2023/2024 academic year is expected to begin on Tuesday, 3 October 2023.
The GES is therefore urging all parents to take note accordingly.
Meanwhile, the third term for Basic schools end on Thursday, 14 September 2023.
