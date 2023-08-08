2023 BECE: Four arrested for allegedly engaging in examination malpractice

File photo

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has reported the arrest of four individuals suspected of engaging in examination malpractice during the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday, August 7, 2023.

According to WAEC, the arrests come as a result of measures put in place by the body to combat the prevalent issue of examination malpractice.



The Head of Public Affairs at WAEC John Kapi, confirmed these arrests in an interview on Joy News. The arrests occurred in multiple locations, including the Ashanti region, Tema Central, and the Central Region.



"One individual was picked up in the Ashanti region when he was trying to approach the examination hall with some prepared materials for the candidates. We also picked somebody from Tema Central where the lady had a tablet that has some information she intended to pass on to candidates," myjoyonline.com quoted her to have said.



"In the Central region, Dunkwa-On Offin to be specific, we picked up two people who were answering the questions in the middle of the paper that they intended sending to candidates who were writing."

He added that the said individuals have been taken into custody for allegedly violating WAEC's examination regulations.



"According to our WAEC rules and regulations governing the conduct of examination, if anybody breaches these rules, what we do is simply report to the law enforcement agencies, they are charged and sent to court," he added.



Over 600,000 students commenced this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



They include 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 schools across the country.

