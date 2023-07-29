2023 BECE to Commence on August 7

The examination is scheduled to take place across all examination centres in the country

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially announced the dates for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). The examination is scheduled to take place across all examination centres in the country from Monday, August 7, 2023, to Friday, August 11, 2023.

To ensure a fair and transparent conduct of the BECE, the Gbawe Municipal Education Office has taken steps to remind both public and private schools, as well as proprietors and directors of schools, about the rules governing the examination.



In a statement issued by the Gbawe Municipal Education Office, it has also directed all public and private schools, proprietors, and directors to thoroughly educate all candidates about the examination rules.

This education aims to ensure a smooth and uneventful conduct of the BECE, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the guidelines.