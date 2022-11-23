2023 Budget: Don't boycott Ken Ofori-Atta - Nana Akomea pleads with NPP MPs

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has pleaded with the agitated Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to boycott the 2023 Budget presentation by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The embattled Finance Minister will be reading the budget on Thursday, November 24, 2022 on the floor of the Legislative House.



But reports indicate that the Majority Caucus have threatened to boycott it in respect of their request for the dismissal of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



Reacting to the matter, Nana Akomea has asked the MPs to respect their agreement with the President.



Nana Akomea explained that the MPs, during their emergency meeting with the President, agreed to the terms that the Minister will conclude Ghana's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and also present the budget.

To him, they changing their minds and deciding to ignore the Minister on the day for the budget presentation will send a wrong signal.



"The NPP have already agreed to this and have issued a statement, following your meeting with the President, that you will allow the Finance Minister to present the budget and also permit the Appropriation Bill to be passed as well as give him the opportunity to have at least staff-level agreement from the IMF. So, if you have accepted these measures, then I expect you to follow it. Thus, it means the Finance Minister presenting the budget shouldn't be an issue," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



