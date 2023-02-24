2023 Edina Bakatue launched

Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Condua VI arrives at durbar grounds

The Edina Traditional Council at Elmina in the central region has elegantly launched the 2023 Edina Bakatue with a mini durbar.

Edina Bakatue, a festival of the people of Elmina and its traditional area is celebrated on either the last Tuesday of June or the first Tuesday of July each year.



It is celebrated in honour of the founder of Elmina, which is the headquarters of the Edina Traditional Area.



The launch was graced by the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Condua VI and members of the traditional council; the Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda, Edina, Eguafo, Abirem, Solomon Ebo Appiah; the Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ben Anane Nsiah, among other dignitaries.



Delivering the keynote address, the Omanhen of Edina Traditional Area, Nana Kodwo Condua VI called on citizens of Elmina to support the success of the festival.



He urged them not to be hesitant when the time comes for them to contribute financially to help with the effective organization of the annual commemoration.



To him, a festival is a business in which the outcome and profits benefit all and sundry as well as the development of the community.

As such he said it is important for the indigenes and stakeholders to contribute their quota in that regard.



The ceremony which was held at Royal Elmount Hotel and Resort in Elmina was on the theme, “Buy made in Ghana Goods, use made in Ghana Products and Support Ghanaian Industries and Create Employment for the Youth”.



To the Municipal Chief Executive of Komenda, Edina, Eguafo, Abirem, Solomon Ebo Appiah, the theme is timely since it echoes the current government’s Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda.



According to him, the fruitfulness of this agenda is dependent on Ghanaian’s willingness to patronize made-in-Ghana products more.



“We must grow what we eat and eat what we grow, that is the way we can move Ghana forward.”



Meanwhile, Professor Anthony Annan-Prah, a citizen of Elmina who narrated the history of Edina Bakatue at the launch while delivering his speech as a guest speaker shared with the media the basis for the commemoration.

He explained saying “It is a time to examine ourselves and what we did wrong in the past and plan for the future. Then it is also a tribute to all those in the past who have by valor, sacrifice, and by money and by advice have upheld Elmina to come to this stage.



"Now, it also has a socioeconomic value for the people who congregate and the economic activities uplift the town also the social value, because all the people of Elmina are invited and we know one another.



"Then it gives us the opportunity also to plan ahead. It is a time that fishing which was banned for six weeks in the river can now commence again and it is the opening time for produce from the land.



"Fresh produce in terms of crops is also brought to the town. These form the basis for the celebration of the Bakatue in Elmina, properly called Anomasa.”