2023 GOPREX Awards: AMA PRO named Regional PRO of the Year

Gilbert Nii Ankrah is Head of Public Affairs at Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA)

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

The Head of Public Affairs at Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Gilbert Nii Ankrah, has been named the Regional PRO of the Year at the 4th Government Public Relations Excellence (GOPREX) Awards Ceremony 2023.

Mr Ankrah was honoured with the prestigious PR award at the ceremony on a night filled with accolades and recognition at the forecourt of the Ministry of Information on Friday, 22nd December 2023.



He competed among other PROs from across the country namely Godwin Anthony Nkunu, PRO, Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, PRO, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Tally Ansah Asiedu, PRO, Central Regional Co-ordinating Council and Yaa Boahema Intsiful, PRO, Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council to win the award.



The GOPREX Awards, sponsored by the Volta River Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, Stratcom Africa, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, aimed to acknowledge individuals and teams that have demonstrated exceptional communication skills, strategic thinking, and innovation in advancing government public relations.



Gilbert Nii Ankrah with an impressive track record in shaping the narrative of the AMA stood out among nominees from 16 regions due to his dedication to fostering transparency, disseminating information effectively, and building positive relationships between the public and the AMA.



Under Nii Ankrah's leadership, the Public Affairs Unit at AMA has implemented several successful communication campaigns, through innovative use of social media, community engagement programs, and strategic media relations enhancing public awareness and engagement on key issues such as sanitation.



Gilbert Nii Ankrah in an interview expressed gratitude for the recognition and attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the entire Public Affairs team at AMA, management, and all staff.

He emphasized the importance of transparent and accessible communication in building trust between the government and the public.



In a keynote address preceding the awards presentation, the Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) at the Information Services Department, Mrs. Ethel Codjoe Amissah lauded the Public Relations Officers (PROs) for their endeavours in strengthening the government's public relations infrastructure.



She emphasized a notable upswing in the overall performance of PROs and was optimistic about greater accomplishments in the upcoming year.



She urged them to share impactful stories, acknowledging their challenges while ensuring ongoing support for their outstanding service.



She encouraged officers to enhance their understanding of combating misinformation, particularly in anticipation of upcoming elections, aiming to protect the nation from potential harm.



Acting Director David Owusu Amoah of the Information Services Department (ISD) motivated PROs to contribute to both their institutions and the nation actively.

He highlighted the significance of not just promoting their Ministries but also recognizing and presenting their value.



"If you don't market yourself effectively, how can you promote your organization, “ he asked.



The PROs for the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, were also awarded the Most Active Social Media PR of the Year 2023, Best Media Engagement Ministry of the Year, and Best PRO of the Year respectively.



Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Ministry's Chief Director, was also honoured with the most PR-friendly Chief Director of the year, 2023.