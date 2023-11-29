2023 Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards held

Some award winners at the event

The 2023 Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards, sponsored by Strategic Accountancy and the West African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognized one individual and 18 companies for their significant contributions to the growth of various sectors in Ghana.

KN Unique Communications, a top corporate event management company in Ghana with global brand involvement, organized the awards ceremony.



The award honoured businesses that went above and beyond for their clients and ensured that they received the acclaim they so richly deserved. It also recognized the brand that continuously provides high-quality goods or services to its clientele.



The GCEA is committed to finding and supporting companies that have high standards for professionalism, ethics, and business excellence.



Each year, KN Unique Communications will recognize organizations that have worked to make a difference and demonstrated extraordinary business resilience, compassion, and humility in service delivery.

Oheneba Kwabena Kena, the Event Director noted that “Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards is an event organized to solely recognize business excellence by conducting a comprehensive and accurate independent market research survey to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence for the quality of their service, value, professionalism, and integrity.”



He also mentioned “It is a true reflection of the marketplace as it represents the views of clients and partners in the business market across the nation. This award recognizes a brand that consistently delivers a high level of service to its clients.



Below are the 2023 GCEA winners



ADK Construction won Construction Company Of The Year, Pan African Savings And Loans won Savings And Loans Company Of The Year, E Facade Ghana Limited won Aluminium Fabrication Company Of The Year, Delta Papermill won Disposable Tissue Manufacturing Company Of The Year, Cyberteq Falcon won Consulting Company Of The Year (Cyber Security), Cidan Investments won Pensions Fund Manager Of The Year, Samartex Limited won Environmentally Friedly Company Of The Year, Moove Ghana won Transport Technology Company Of The Year, Glico Pensions won Pensions Company Of The Year, Apave International Ghana won Oil And Gas Service Company Of The Year, Bondaana Investment & Trading Ltd won Safety Wear Supplier Of The Year, Atwima Kwanwoma Rural Bank won Rural Bank Of The Year, Adom City Estate Company Ltd Won Affordable Housing Company Of The Year, Dr. Alexander Asmah (Ceo ,Amenfiman Rural Bank Limited ) won Exemplary Leadership Award (Rural Bank), DPS International Ghana won Exemplary Leadership Award (Education), Vangauard Assurance won General Insurance Company Of The Year, Bessfa Rural Bank won Outstanding Customer Service Award (Rural Bank), JIK Management Consultancy Services won Management Consulting Firm Of The Year, David Walter Limited Ghana won Construction Designs Company Of The Year.