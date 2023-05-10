2023 Ramadan: Muslim professionals group donates to James Camp prison

GAMP official formally hands over donation to a Ghana Prisons official

The Ghana Academy Of Muslim Professionals (GAMP) recently made a donation of items in kind to the James Camp prisons as part of its 2023 Ramadan programme.

The donation was to climax the group's activities during the blessed month in which they held a series of lectures across the country.



Items donated include Qurans, food, drinks, water (for all inmates and officers, Muslims and non-Muslim alike of the James Camp Prisons), some clothing and prayer rugs.



The estimated cost of the program according to an official was a little over 5000 Ghana cedis.



GAMP keeps focus on annual lectures



GAMP as part of its activities during the 2023 Ramadan undertook a series of activities as it has done over the years.



One of the main activities was the annual Ramadan lectures.

The 25th annual M.A Mujahid Ramadan Lectures took place in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Northern and Ashanti Regions.



The general theme for this year was: Leveraging Ramadan for spiritual and material development of the Muslim.



The first topic: Understanding The Role Of Forgiveness In The Spiritual Development of The Muslim was delivered by Sheikh Dhikirulahi Suleiman at Accra Technical University on 26th March.



The next topic was, The Primacy Of The Twin Values Of Honesty And Sincerity In The Life Of A Muslim.



Two speakers at different venues delivered on the above topic. Bro. Ibn-Swallah Idrissu Seidu in Koforidua Technical University on 1st April, while Bro. Muhammad Wajib spoke at Maamobi Community (Masjid Salam Alhamdu).



On the 8th April, Dr. Shani Bashiru delivered in Tamale Metro Auditorium on the topic: Unpacking 'Sabr' A Fundamental Teaching Of The Fasting In Ramadan.

The scheduled lecture in the Ashanti Region, Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology to be delivered by Hajj Yakubu Anderson on 15th April did not materialise due to circumstances beyond our control, it is therefore being planned for a later date.



He instead delivered the paper on the topic: on the same day on Hijra TV.



16th April was designated as GAMP Day of prayer, the program commenced with members and well-wishers picking parts of the Quran to read, constituting the reading of the entire book.



After which Imam Abubakar Alhassan shared a word of hope with us and wrapped it up with prayers for members, departed Muslims, the entire Muslim ummah and the nation Ghana.