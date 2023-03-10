9
Menu
News

2023 SoNA: Akufo-Addo peddled falsehood - Sam George

Sam George Telcos Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Nartey

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey Nartey, has said Akufo-Addo peddled some falsehoods during his State of the Nation Address.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, March 10, 2023, during a debate on the president’s State of the Nation's Address (SoNA), Sam George said;

“…Our friends on the other side, led by President Akufo-Addo, who have given the truth and facts a haircut. Mr Speaker, it appears that the government led by Akufo-Addo has engaged in a debt exchange programme with the truth but has decided to peddle the untruth in this house."

He raised concerns about Akufo-Addo's claims about freedom and speech in the country

“President Akufo-Addo, in his statement in this house, said that indeed ‘freedom of speech has now reached such a height that even members of the diplomatic corp feel able to join in our national discourse’.

"Mr Speaker Akufo-Addo has forgotten that he summoned the diplomatic community to Peduase on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, and issued them with a stern warning to stop commenting on national issues of our country, that is a record of Akufo-Addo, yet today he turns around and say there is freedom of speech and that there are intolerant person who are unhappy about the descent.

"You are begging the German government to help you beg China to forgive debt, and when the German ambassador tells you that your government is suffering from elephantiasis, you say your party symbol is an elephant, so he should leave you alone, and you are complaining about that,” Sam George added.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military