2023 UG Law School: Meet the 4 ladies who bagged First Class

L-R: Ohenewaa, Elenor, Jasmine and Abigal (the Valedictorian)

Four ladies are enjoying congratulatory messages on social media for excelling in their School of Law course at the University of Ghana.

The quartet bagged First Class Honours according to the Class of 2023 list that has been released so far.



They include: Jasmine Kukua Tekyi Acheampong, Ohenewaa Asantewaa Armoh, Abigail Nakuor Wowolo and Elenor Wesom Mogeri.



The University of Ghana Law Students’ union posted brief profiles of the four ladies including among others, their alma mater, aspirations, motivation and hobbies.



Two of them are old students of Achimota School (Abigail and Jasmine) Kukua and Elenor are old girls of Accra Girls SHS and Holy Child SHS respectively.



The School of Law of the University of Ghana is the premier center for legal education in Ghana and continues to lead the way in preparing students for the legal profession.

It was first established as a department of the Faculty of Social Studies in the 1958/59 academic year, becoming a Faculty in 1960/61 then eventually a full-fledged school in the 2014/15 academic year.



See their profiles as shared on social media below:







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:











You can also watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, as we explore the need for organ donations, below:



















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



