2023 budget is 'kume preko' budget - NDC NEC aspirant

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: Ahmed Naeem, Contributor

An aspirant in the national elections of the NDC has described the 2023 budget as a “KUME PREKO” budget.

Mr Thomas Ayisi Kumah who is seeking to be elected as a national executive Committee member(NEC) posited that, for the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to increase vat by 2.5% after leading the famous kume preko demonstration to fight against VAT introduction in Ghana, the budget can only be described as a Kumepreko Budget.

He was speaking on a UTV news analysis program to discuss the 2023 budget as presented by the finance minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament on Thursday 24th November 2022.

The immediate past Regional Deputy Treasurer of the party in the Western North Region intimated that the Nana Akufo-Addo government only made noise that “yete sika so” to wit, Ghana is sitting on gold and hence could develop a better Ghana, has run the country down.

He also argued that the removal of the GH¢100.00 threshold of the E- levy coupled with the increase in the rate of VAT will bring untold hardship to Ghanaians in the ensuing year.

