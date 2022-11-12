0
Menu
News

2023 budget to be read November 24

Ken Ofori Atta Parliament 2022 Mid Year Budget121212 Ken Ofori-Atta

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Thursday, 24 November has been set as the day for the 2023 budget presentation on the floor of parliament.

This was revealed by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin when he presented the business statement of parliament for next week.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is leading Ghana's negotiations with the IMF for $3 billion over three years.

Despite his role, Minority MPs and some Majority MPs want him fired ahead of the budget presentation for mismanaging public financing leading to the downturn of the economy.

It is not clear if Mr Ofori-Atta will be the man to present the budget or not.

Meanwhile, MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkora has raised concerns over Volta Regional Capital being the host venue for Post-Budget Retreat for the MPs.

The post-budget workshop slated for Friday, 25 November 2022 to Monday, November 28, 2022 is to take place at the Volta Serene Hotel.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold