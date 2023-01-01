17
Menu
News

2023 is our Year of Gathering – Mensa Otabil

Otabil Mensah Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, (ICGC), has announced “Gathering” as the theme for the Church in the year 2023.

“In 2023, we are going to gather. God wants us to gather, bring things together.

“We need to gather our increase, nothing will be lost and nothing will be wasted,” he said.

Pastor Otabil said this at the Church’s Crossover event observed at the ICGC Christ Temple East, Teshie, Accra.

The theme is taken from John chapter Six verse 12 from the story of Jesus urging His disciples to gather the remaining fishes and loaves of bread after they were miraculously increased to feed His followers.

“When they had all had enough to eat, he said to his disciples, ‘Gather the pieces that are left over. Let nothing be wasted.’” John 6:12, ESV.

Pastor Otabil said the theme meant that God was going to gather His own children, and ensure that none was lost.

He stressed that it also encouraged them not to lose sight and touch with God, but continually abide with God at all times.

The theme, he added, also entreated them to reach out to the lost and bring them to redemption through Jesus Christ.

The Crossover is annual event organised by the ICGC Church every December 31 night into the early morning of January 01 of every beginning year.

The occasion is used to share the theme and scriptural directions for the year ahead.

This year’s Crossover was held at the Church’s new campus, Christ Temple East at Teshie.

The event saw congregants in white apparel signifying victory in the new year.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP