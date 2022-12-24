5
2023 will be worse than 2022 - Prophet 'warns' Ghanaians

Prophet Nyame Goal Ghanaian prophet, Yaw Asante Boateng

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the trend of economic recovery being witnessed in recent times, Ghanaian prophet, Yaw Asante Boateng has predicted severe economic challenges in the coming year.

After almost three years of global economic crisis resulting from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, several economies including that of Ghana have begun showing signs of recovery.

But speaking in an interview with Mama Radio, Yaw Asante Boateng has claimed that the signs of recovery are just momentary.

“Everyone should start preparing because a storm is coming. If someone says things are beginning to look good, I say that 2023 will be worse than what we currently find ourselves in and it won’t just be in Ghana, it will be the entire world,” he said.

From a rise in fuel prices to a depreciating local currency, Ghana’s economy in the last few months took a nosedive but has since shown signs of recovery in the past few weeks.

But according to the prophet, Ghanaians must brace themselves for difficult times as the economic situation will rather become worse, especially within the first quarter of the new year.

