2023IWD: Jomoro MP encourages women to be part of national politics

The MP for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Afo-Toffey

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey has encouraged her colleague women in Ghana to be active in national politics without fear.

The MP made the call on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 to commemorate the International Women’s Day put aside by the United Nations to recognize women across the globe.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to commend all women in politics and other high positions who have contributed their quota to the development of Ghana.



"I would like to congratulate all women in politics and other high positions who have come a long way and continue to contribute their quota to national development



"May I use this opportunity to encourage all women to embrace every single opportunity that comes our way without the fear of defeat", she stated.



Read below the Jomoro MP's full statement to commemorate the International Women’s Day;

International Women's Day: Let us all come together to embrace gender equity



Happy International Women's Day to all women across the globe, especially women in Ghana and for that matter, Jomoro. This celebration marks a day where we recognize the achievements of women without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic, or political.



I would like to congratulate all women in politics and other high positions who have come a long way and continue to contribute their quota to national development.



As the theme for this year's celebration goes, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality", may I use this opportunity to encourage all women to embrace every single opportunity that comes our way without the fear of defeat, just as Michelle Obama puts it, "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”



Imagine a world where it is free from all prejudice, bias, and discrimination, and there is gender equity. Let us all come together to embrace gender equity.