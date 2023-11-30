2024 Budget: Why can't you just reduce taxes? - Okudzeto Ablakwa questions govt

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has questioned the government’s reluctance in reducing the number of taxes introduced for the 2024 fiscal year.

According to him, the government is only interested in increasing expenditure on its side and imposing more taxes on the average Ghanaian.



“This attitude of oh!, they can have their say and we will always have our way wrong. We have said that there are so many taxes, why can't you just reduce taxes and expenditure. Always, you are increasing your expenditure, increasing the number of people you are appointing, and all kinds of fanciful projects which are needless,” he stated while speaking to Accra-based Joy News.



The MP went on to highlight specific areas where he believes the government could cut down on expenses.



He pointed out concerns regarding what he describes as fanciful projects, and appointing more people into the government.



Additionally, Ablakwa raised concerns about tax waivers granted to various companies, describing them as excessive.

He believes that the government cannot simultaneously seek substantial financial aid from international bodies like the IMF while granting significant tax waivers.



“You remember how many months I have been talking about the National Cathedral project, now we have the world’s most expensive hole. You remember how many months I have been talking about the president’s chartered travels, they were spending like there is no tomorrow. Now, the chickens have come home to roost. Now, you want to impose more taxes.



“So, why don't you listen to us and reduce the taxes. We have also said that the tax waivers that you are granting your crony companies, about 45 of them, is too much. You cannot be expecting $6 billion from the IMF and more than $450 million, you are giving away in tax waivers. Imagine what those monies could do” he asked.



