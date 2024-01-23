2024 Election: Afenyo Markin calls for peaceful process

Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin

Source: Godwin Kusi Danquah, Contributor

Deputy majority leader in parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin is advocating for a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

The deputy majority leader who was addressing teachers and students of the Winneba Secondary School where he donated some items to the school noted that Ghana is the only country we have hence the need to protect it.



Speaking on the 2024 general elections, the legislator urged Ghanaians to remain calm and united as a common destiny binds citizens of the country.



Though the recently held district level elections in his constituency turned a bit acrimonious, the legislator believes such atmospheres do not augur well for the development of our democracy as well as the general development of the country.



He expressed his desire to witness views and opinions expressed without hurting each other and thus urged political and non-political actors to be careful about their choice of words to prevent creating an atmosphere filled with acrimony.



"Let's remain peaceful, let remain united since we are one people. Elections will come and go. We must be careful of our choice of words as a people. Let me remind you that in Parliament we don't fight. Don't be deceived by what you see on the television. We re friend and even after the debate we drink and eat together," the Effutu legislator said.



Afenyo Markin also subtly condemned the act of swearing by some influential NDC members by the head of their firstborns not to betray their party so far as the next general elections is concerned.

The Effutu Member of Parliament also urged students of the Winneba Secondary School where he donated metal beds to remain firm and resolute in their quest to attain higer education adding that engaging in social vices will only destroy their future.



"As students focus on your education instead of the things from the outside world. Your books should me your friend at this level. You are in your formative days and avoid habits that will be part of you forever. Have self control and dream big," Afenyo Markin said.



The Member of Parliament also donated office equipments to the Ghana Immigration Service in Effutu while urging them to ensure that they are put to good use.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Immigration Service in Winneba, Central Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service DCO1 Eric Afari expressed his gratitude to the Member of Parliament while ensuring that the office logistic and other equipment will aid in the discharge of the duties of the service.



"We are most grateful for the gesture but I must say that the our operations will be enhance. The computers will be used to generate intelligence report on time," DCO 1 Eric Afari noted.