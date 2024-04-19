2024 Election: Mahama beats Bawumia by a huge margin in GhanaWeb’s April Poll

John Dramani Mahama, Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (from R to L)

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, has emerged as the winner in the latest poll conducted by GhanaWeb on the upcoming 2024 elections.

The candidates in the poll were the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; NDC’s Mahama; the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen; the leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) and independent candidate Dr Sam Ankrah.



The poll, which was conducted on GhanaWeb’s website (www.ghanaweb.com), asked readers who they would vote for if the 2024 elections were held today.



Out of the 3,139 respondents who participated in the poll, 1,898, representing over 60% of the participants, said they would vote for Mahama.



Dr Bawumia came second with more than 25% of participants in the poll (792 people) stating they would vote for him.



The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan, took the third position with 228 people, over 7% of the respondents, voting for him.



The fourth position was taken by Cheddar, The New Force. He got nearly 6% of the participants, 174 people, voting for him.

Independent candidate, Dr Ankrah, came in last with less than 2% of the respondents indicating they would vote for him.



