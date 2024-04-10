2024 Election: NDC raises serious concerns about missing EC equipment

Jean Mensa is the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lambasted the Electoral Commission of Ghana over some of its equipment.

Even though the EC has said that it lost only 5 laptops, the NDC has alleged that some vital election equipment, including laptops and components of Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) of the commission, were also stolen.



Speaking to the media in a video shared on X on April 10, 2024, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and ICT of the NDC, said that it was his party that got the intelligence that the equipment had been stolen.



Dr Boamah called on the EC to come clear on issues surrounding the missing equipment because it has serious security implications and is even likely to affect the integrity of the upcoming 2024 elections.



“… do not be deceived, that laptop is not a laptop that my child plays with. There are laptops and there are laptops. Have the missing component of BVR been found? If the missing items have been found, when (date and time) and where were they found? Who or how were the missing items discovered?



“Really, how many of them are missed or cannot be found or traced? Because it was NDC that took intel. What is the full scope of this theft that has been confirmed? What are the serial numbers of the missed items under discussion? Serial numbers are very important when talking about data integrity. Does the EC have the purchase invoices, together with the serial numbers at the time of purchase of the missing items? Did the EC have officially recorded inventory of items missing items prior to the theft?” he quizzed.



The NDC election director also said that even though the EC has confirmed that it has reported the incident to the Ghana Police Service, it should give details of the CCTV footage of when the election equipment were taken.

