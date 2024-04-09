2024 Election: Only 60% of voters who voted for Akufo-Addo in 2020 say they would vote for Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

About 30 percent of voters who voted for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election have indicated that they would not vote for the candidate of his party for the 2024 election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the latest poll by Global Info Analytics has shown.

According to the poll which was released on April 8, 2024, only 60 percent of voters who voted for President Akufo-Addo have indicated they would vote for Dr Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



About 19 percent of Akufo-Addo voters say they now intend to vote for the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama (JDM).



Nine (9) percent of the NPP voters in the 2020 election also indicated they will be voting for the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen (AKK); while 2 percent say they would be voting for the leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako (NKB).



“The poll also shows that only 60% of voters who voted for Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections intend to vote for Dr Bawumia while 19% intend to vote for JDM, 9% will vote for AKK and 2% for NKB,” part of an executive summary of the poll, reads.

The study also showed that about 92 percent of Ghanaian voters who voted for Mahama in the 2020 elections say they would vote for him again.



“92% of JDM voters in 2020 elections intend to vote for him again, 3% will vote for DMB, 2% for AKK and 1% NKB.”



The poll also found that in the strongholds of the NPP, the Eastern Region and Ashanti Region, 74 percent and 86 percent of the voters, respectively, have indicated they would be voting for Dr Bawumia (DMB) come December 7, 2024.



“In the Eastern region, only 74% of NPP supporters intend to vote for DMB compared to 90% of NDC for JDM. Alan gets 12% of NPP votes and 2% of NDC votes. Floating voters are voting 20% for DMB, JDM, 18%, AKK, 10% and NKB, 17%.

“In the Ashanti region, 86% of NPP voters intend to vote for DMB, AKK, 7%, 4% for JDM and 1% NKB. For NDC voters, 98% for JDM, 1% for DMB, 1% for NKB. Among floating voters, 38% for DMB, 20% for JDM, 22% for AKK and 4% for NKB.



However, among those who did not disclose their party affiliations, 28% for DMB, 21% JDM, 14% AKK and 2% for NKB,” Global Info Analytics wrote on X.



See more details from the poll below:





