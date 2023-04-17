2024 Elections: Alan Kyerematen is the man to beat Mahama - NPP's Nana Boakye

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Nana Boakye

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

Former Chairman of the Tema West Constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Amfo-Sefah, has urged his party to be “scientific” in electing its next flagbearer and in doing so, “be guided by the current wave of polls” in the country.

In a write-up on social media, Mr. Amfo-Sefah, who is popularly called Nana Boakye, said such guidance will inevitably lead to the election of former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen as the party’s next flagbearer.



“As the polls show, Mr. Kyerematen is the most winsome candidate option that we have against the NDC’s John Mahama who, compared to Bawumia, is leading Alan Kyerematen in the national voter opinion by 54 percent to 40 percent compared to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in which case it is 55 percent to 38 percent,” Nana Boakye wrote.



He added, “let us be guided by science and objective analyses rather than emotions and power-worship so we can break the 8 and make the history we have set our hearts upon.”



Nana Boakye’s advice comes after the latest poll by popular polling company, Global Info Analytics, showed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is a hair’s breadth more popular than Alan Kyerematen within the NPP, however, Alan Kyerematen is a more popular choice for the presidency among Ghanaian voters in general than Vice President Bawumia.



According to the survey report, within the NPP, Dr. Bawumia attracts 39% of voters compared to Alan’s 37%. However, among national voters, Alan Kyerematen has the upper hand with 30% as compared to Dr. Bawumia’s 29%.



The poll also said former President John Mahama leads all NPP potential candidates in attractiveness among national voters with 54% to Alan Kyerematen’s 40% and 55% to Dr. Bawumia’s 38%.

“AKK still leads DMB, 30 percent to 29 percent among all voters. However, among NPP affiliates, DMB still has slender lead over AKK. DMB now attracts 39 percent of NPP votes, AKK attracts 37 percent and KOA, 23 percent.



“However, in the event of runoff, the poll shows AKK leading DMB 57 percent to 43 percent among all voters and by 53 percent to 47 percent among NPP voters.



“For the general elections, JDM leads all the NPP frontrunners. JDM leads AKK 54 percent to 40 percent with further 6 percent intend to vote for someone else. JDM also leads DMB 55 percent to 38 percent; 7 percent intend to vote for someone else,” the polls report said.



Nana Boakye expressed happiness that things are looking this way even though Alan Kyerematen has not really kick-started his campaign yet, while in the case of Vice President Bawumia, by virtue of his position in office, is already as good as campaigning.



“It just tells us that when Alan kicks his campaign into full motion, he will easily overtake Vice President Bawumia in the winsomeness within the NPP and also has a better chance of overtaking the NDC’s John Mahama,” Nana Boakye wrote.



He therefore reiterated his call on the party, “to put our best foot forward by electing Alan Kwodwo Kyerematen to win power for our great party, the NPP.”