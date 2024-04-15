2024 Elections: EC commences recruitment of electoral officers

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the recruitment of temporary electoral officers for the 2024 general election.
In a post shared on social media on Monday, April 15, 2024, which was signed by its chairperson, Jean Mensa, the EC announced that it has started receiving applications for persons interested in working during the 2024 election.
It said that the requirement was for the 3 major activities for the 2024 elections including its Voter Registration Exercise, Exhibition of Voters Register and the General Elections on December 7, 2024.
It indicated that the positions opened include: Registration Officers, Exhibition Officers, Presiding Officers, Registration Assistants (Data Entry Clerks and Lamination Officers), Exhibition Assistants and Polling Assistants (Verification Officers, Ballot Issuers and Name Reference List Officers).
The Commission, in addition to the requirement for the various positions, urged applicants to indicate their region, district and constituency on their application documents.
See the post shared by the EC below:
RECRUITMENT OF TEMPORARY ELECTORAL OFFICIALS pic.twitter.com/bHpPs7yEXl— Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) April 15, 2024
BAI/ ADG
Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Since when did you become Electoral Commissioner? - Odike questions Akufo-Addo
- 2024 Election: NDC raises serious concerns about missing EC equipment
- Politics and religion are two sides of the same coin – Alan insists
- Youth activist petitions parliament to probe EC ahead of 2024 polls
- 5 stolen laptops don’t have any election info – EC
- Read all related articles