2024 Elections: EC commences recruitment of electoral officers

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has commenced the recruitment of temporary electoral officers for the 2024 general election.

In a post shared on social media on Monday, April 15, 2024, which was signed by its chairperson, Jean Mensa, the EC announced that it has started receiving applications for persons interested in working during the 2024 election.



It said that the requirement was for the 3 major activities for the 2024 elections including its Voter Registration Exercise, Exhibition of Voters Register and the General Elections on December 7, 2024.



It indicated that the positions opened include: Registration Officers, Exhibition Officers, Presiding Officers, Registration Assistants (Data Entry Clerks and Lamination Officers), Exhibition Assistants and Polling Assistants (Verification Officers, Ballot Issuers and Name Reference List Officers).



The Commission, in addition to the requirement for the various positions, urged applicants to indicate their region, district and constituency on their application documents.



BAI/ ADG