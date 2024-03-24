2024 Elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity - Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has outlined a number of qualities he believes Ghana's next leader must possess to move the country forward to the next level.

Speaking at the NPP International Conference in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Dr. Bawumia said, Ghana needs a leader with a vision, and a proven track record, to solve generational problems of the country, declaring that he has proven to be a problem solver through a number of impactful policies he has spearheaded as vice president.



"Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with innovative ideas," Dr. Bawumia said.



"I am a problem solver and a generational thinker with innovative ideas. I have a solid track record as vice president to prove it," he added.



Buttressing his impactful contributions as Vice President, Dr Bawumia referenced a number of policy initiatives he has spearheaded, which he said, are addressing generational problems.



Among them are the digital national identity system which has solved the problem of lack of national identity and exclusion; the national property address system to address the problem of lack of property identity, mobile money interoperability to resolve the issue of financial exclusion and promote a cashless society, digitalisation of public services to promote efficiency and reduce corruption, delivery of essential drugs to remote areas through drones, as well as other policies, including One Ambulance One Constituency, and Agenda 111 hospitals.

"I have not been president before, but through my role as vice president, I have demonstrated that I will be a hard-working president and I have the vision to address generational problems confronting our sustainable development."



Drawing comparisons between himself and his main competitor, former President John Mahama, Dr. Bawumia stated unequivocally that considering his "track record, work ethics and vision," he is a better candidate than Mahama, whom he said, has already been rejected twice due to his poor performance when he got the chance to be president.



"Former President Mahama has been president before but what was his track record? He failed. He failed to tackle corruption and many problems. Economically, if you look at all the economic data in the 4th Republic, Mahama has been the worst president."



"John Mahama doesn't represent change because he was there as president and he has been rejected twice in 2016 and 2020. I have not been President before and my record as vice president is there for all to see. John Mahama represents the past and I represent the next chapter and future of our country," he said.