2024 Elections: NDC should get Kufuor, Alan, Kennedy Agyapong on its side - Ex-Executive

If the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer are determined to win the 2024 elections, they will make efforts to lure former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Assin central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to their side, a former constituency executive of the NDC has said.

Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, who is a former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) points out that these three NPP heavyweights are estranged from their party and would be important to the NDC’s campaign to win the 2024 election.



“As a member of the NDC who wants to see my party back in power, I would advise that the NDC do everything to bring these three to its side, if even it is only for the 2024 election, Moshake wrote in a statement published on Monday.



According to him, “if even it entails buying them, then we should.”



The call comes after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won a landslide victory in the NPP’s super delegates conference on Saturday, paving way for him and Ken Agyapong to run for the presidential primary in November.



However, in an analytical piece, Moshake points out that Bawumia’s victory is a slap in the face of former President Kufuor, and will naturally put Kufuor off from helping Bawumia, who is seen as representing the Akyem faction in the NPP, win the election.

“The same feeling pertains to Alan, who, by this humiliating loss, has his presidential ambition kicked into the dustbin of history.



“As for Kennedy Agyapong, his blazing anger with President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia were on display at the conference itself,” Moshake wrote.



Indeed, during the conference, Mr. Agyapong had been seen angrily accusing President Akufo-Addo and the leadership of the NPP of giving him a raw deal, including using mafia tactics to make his agent run away and hide in a room.



Mr. Agyapong was also heard vowing to bring Akufo-Addo and the NPP down over the raw deal that was given him, including a threat to go independent in the 2024 presidential election.



“There is a saying that in politics, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests. Again, in politics, all is fair. Yet again, in politics, it is said that your enemy’s enemy is your friend.

“These three men are heavyweights whose anger against their own party we can leverage to win the 2024 election and I whole-heartedly endorse any such move by my party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” Moshake wrote.



He pointed out that former President Kufuor and Alan Kyerematen have swaying influence on the Ashanti bloc of the NPP which stems from the Ashanti region, the NPP’s stronghold; while Ken Agyapong is a powerful bankroller of the NPP.



