4
Menu
News

2024 Elections: NPP will win not less than 140 seats in parliament - Dennis Miracles

Video Archive
Mon, 3 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye says although the New Patriotic Party couldn't clinch the Assin North parliamentary seat, the party however will shock Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NPP will win majority of the seats in Parliament in 2024.

Dennis Miracles, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", admitted the faults of the New Patriotic Party that resulted in their defeat with their candidate, Charles Opoku, polling 12630 votes and the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, James Gyakye Quayson polling 17245 votes to win the Assin North by-election.

This notwithstanding, Dennis Miracles has a strong conviction that the NPP will win not less than 140 parliamentary seats in next year's general elections.

"One thing I know for sure is that come December 7th, 2024, by 12 am, we the NPP would have won majority seats in Parliament. I am very confident about that...I can tell you we will win not less than 140 seats," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: