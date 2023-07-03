2024 Elections: NPP will win not less than 140 seats in parliament - Dennis Miracles

Director of Local Government Services at the Office of the President, Dennis Miracles Aboagye says although the New Patriotic Party couldn't clinch the Assin North parliamentary seat, the party however will shock Ghanaians in the 2024 elections.

According to him, the NPP will win majority of the seats in Parliament in 2024.



Dennis Miracles, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", admitted the faults of the New Patriotic Party that resulted in their defeat with their candidate, Charles Opoku, polling 12630 votes and the candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, James Gyakye Quayson polling 17245 votes to win the Assin North by-election.



This notwithstanding, Dennis Miracles has a strong conviction that the NPP will win not less than 140 parliamentary seats in next year's general elections.

"One thing I know for sure is that come December 7th, 2024, by 12 am, we the NPP would have won majority seats in Parliament. I am very confident about that...I can tell you we will win not less than 140 seats," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



