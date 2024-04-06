2024 Elections: Sammy Gyamfi criticizes Bawumia’s 2024 bid

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Source: GNA

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken aim at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid for the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Gyamfi’s Facebook post, which appears to mock the current government’s policies and achievements, reads: “My government is in power but when my government comes, my government will change all the things that my government has done. My government will be better than my government.”



This thinly veiled attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, is the latest salvo in the ongoing political rivalry between the NDC and NPP.

Observers believe Sammy Gyamfi’s comments are a calculated effort to undermine Bawumia’s credibility and position him as a continuation of the current administration, which the NDC has criticized repeatedly.



The NDC, which lost the 2020 election to the NPP, is gearing up for a rematch in 2024.