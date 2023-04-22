2024 Elections: We are not going to war - Salam Mustapha cautions Mahama, NDC

NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to refrain from making incendiary comments that may provoke their followers to engage in violence.

Salam Mustapha bemoaned recent comments by leaders in the NDC, particularly the former President, to charge up their supporters.



The former President, delivering a speech during his campaign tour at Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region, told his supporters that the NDC will leave nothing to chance in their pursuit to return to power after the 2024 general elections.



“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station," he said.

The NPP National Youth Organizer finds Mr. Mahama's comments very unfortunate noting that leaders are supposed to be decent in character and speech.



He warned the NDC to stop inciting their supporters to riot, stressing "2024 election is not war. We are not going to war. It is elections, not stone-throwing; so they should prepare for elections".