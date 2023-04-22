2
Menu
News

2024 Elections: We are not going to war - Salam Mustapha cautions Mahama, NDC

Salam Mustapha NPP NPP National Youth Organiser, Salam Mustapha

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama to refrain from making incendiary comments that may provoke their followers to engage in violence.

Salam Mustapha bemoaned recent comments by leaders in the NDC, particularly the former President, to charge up their supporters.

The former President, delivering a speech during his campaign tour at Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region, told his supporters that the NDC will leave nothing to chance in their pursuit to return to power after the 2024 general elections.

“I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do or die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station," he said.

The NPP National Youth Organizer finds Mr. Mahama's comments very unfortunate noting that leaders are supposed to be decent in character and speech.

He warned the NDC to stop inciting their supporters to riot, stressing "2024 election is not war. We are not going to war. It is elections, not stone-throwing; so they should prepare for elections".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana