2024 Green Ghana Day launched, slated for June 7

Abu Jinapor with the chief from the north

Source: MLNR PR

With a resounding call to action from all stakeholders, especially Ghanaians, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the revered Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom, has declared June 7, 2024, as Green Ghana Day as he launched the commencement of preparations for the day.

The grand launch event, which was held at the multipurpose auditorium of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale, Northern Region, on April 16, 2024, echoed the sentiments of environmental stewardship and collective responsibility from all.



In the keynote address, delivered by his representative, Naa Bapra Zangbalun Yakubu Mahama, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II emphasized the significance of the Green Ghana Day Project initiated by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana, and reflected on the commendable progress made since its inception in 2021.



The overlord also expressed optimism about surpassing previous milestones.



"In the year 2021, 7 million trees were planted. In subsequent years, more trees were planted. This year the target is to plant over 10 million tree seedlings," Yaa Naa announced, underscoring the ambitious goals set for the forthcoming campaign.



Highlighting the multifaceted benefits of afforestation, Yaa Naa stressed its pivotal role in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change, particularly in the northern regions where erratic rainfall patterns pose significant challenges to livelihoods.

He lauded the initiative's potential to enhance economic opportunities, preserve biodiversity, and mitigate the threat of bushfires, thereby safeguarding the environment for future generations.



In a passionate plea, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II advocated for a concerted effort to promote the cultivation and protection of shea trees, a vital economic resource for the region's inhabitants.



He urged the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to spearhead initiatives aimed at expanding shea tree cultivation and safeguarding existing wild trees from annual bushfires.



Addressing the gathering, the overlord reiterated his unwavering commitment to championing environmental conservation efforts within the Dagbon Kingdom and beyond.



He called on his paramount and divisional chiefs to actively participate in the Green Ghana Day initiative and ensure its success through diligent oversight and reporting.

Addressing the audience with unwavering conviction, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, highlighted the critical importance of the Green Ghana Project in combating the escalating climate crisis. Against the backdrop of alarming statistics indicating record-breaking temperatures and ecological threats, he underscored the urgent need for comprehensive environmental conservation efforts.



Emphasizing the remarkable achievements of the initiative, Minister Jinapor revealed that since its inception three years ago, over 42 million trees have been planted nationwide, surpassing targets and exceeding expectations.



With unwavering determination, Jinapor announced an ambitious target of planting an additional 10 million trees during this year's Green Ghana Day, under the theme "Growing for a Greener Tomorrow."



This theme, he said, encapsulates the essence of nurturing planted trees to maturity, thereby maximizing their contribution to climate resilience.



Acknowledging the pivotal role of stakeholders and Ghanaians across various sectors, Jinapor called for a unified effort to achieve the set objectives. He appealed to individuals, communities, corporate entities, and government institutions to actively participate in tree-planting activities and support the initiative's expansion.

In his welcome address, Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, at the launch of the 2024 Green Ghana Day, highlighted the collective dedication to environmental sustainability, while underscoring the importance of proactive measures against pressing environmental challenges, including climate change, deforestation, and pollution.



Minister Shaibu expressed gratitude for the attendees' commitment, recognizing it as a testament to their willingness to safeguard the planet for present and future generations.



He called for drawing inspiration from past achievements and ensuring that actions are sustainable, while acknowledging the indispensable contribution of stakeholders, such as invited guests, chiefs, and the press to the success of such endeavors.



The Vice Chancellor of the University of Development Studies, Professor Seidu Al-Hassan, in his remarks, commended the government for such a promising initiative while urging all to support it for a massive success.



"The government is working on fixing the degrading state of nature at the moment and the best we can do is to support this government for the good of Ghana and the world," he added.

Also at the event were the Board Chairpersons of the Forestry Commission, the Minerals Development Fund, Deputy CEOs of Agencies, Directors and staff of the Ministry and the Forestry Commission.