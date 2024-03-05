2024: NPP UK branch reiterates support for Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The United Kingdom (UK) Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ( NPP UK Branch) has reaffirmed its unflinching support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP, as the party gears up for victory in the 2024 general elections.

At a unity party of the NPP held at the Dominion Centre in Wood Green, London last Saturday, March 2, 2024, there was a show of overwhelming support for Dr Bawumia’s quest to break the eight for the NPP.



“In an extraordinary display of unity and resolve, the NPP UK Branch, under the leadership of Mr Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K), in collaboration with the UK for DMB, hosted a memorable unity party at the Dominion Centre in Wood Green in London on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The event, meticulously organised to rally support for Dr Bawumia, saw a remarkable turnout of members both from within and outside the NPP UK community.



Speeches from the speakers at the event, including Dr. Alolo Mutaka from the Office of the Vice President and a lead on fundraising for the Bawumia campaign team, Ms. Abigail Laryea, Deputy CEO of NEIP, Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, NPP Deputy Director of Protocol, Mr. Antwi Okyere Darko-Chairman of Strategic Group B, Lawyer Bennard-YEF Chairman and Mr. Alex Appiah Mensah, NPP UK 1st Vice Chairman, had one theme: Unity for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” the NPP UK Branch Communications Directorate remarked after the event.

After a fiercely fought NPP presidential primary election that saw Dr. Bawumia emerge victorious, there has been, surprisingly, a united front in support of Dr Bawumia’s leadership of the party as flagbearer.



Speakers at the event reiterated their support for Dr Bawumia going into the 2024 general elections.