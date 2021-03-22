2024: NPP flagbearer hopefuls urged to proceed with caution

Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Preko

The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Yaw Preko has urged flagbearer hopefuls of the party to exercise restraint in making their intentions known to the public.

According to him, the time is not yet due for congress, adding that those who disobey the rules and regulations of the party may incur sanctions and may not be able to contest when the time is due for congress.



The names of some party members who intend to contest for the Flagbearer position on the ticket of the NPP popped up immediately after the 2020 elections.



A more recent one is that of the Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who has denied his decision to contest the 2024 elections.



Unconfirmed reports from the Ashanti Region suggested that the Agric Minister held a meeting with party executives in the region to announce his bid for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The reports insinuated that the minister spent up to GH¢1,000,000.00 at the said meeting to announce his bid for the position.

But the Agric Minister later in a press release urged the public to disregard the news that he made his intentions known to contest for the 2024 elections.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr. Yaw Preko said, “For those who have the interest to contest as flagbearer for the party after Akufo-Addo is done with his work and wants to be President on the ticket of the NPP, what we are saying is that it is not yet time.”



He added that “The only time we go for congress in our party is when we are going to elect a flagbearer. The party has not brought any communique concerning nominations.”



Mr. Yaw Preko also said no flagbearer hopeful has the right to call for a meeting to make his intention known now, adding that it is only the Chairman of the party that has the right to call for meetings.



“Those who have the power to call for meetings are the chairmen, whether constituency, polling station, regional chairman, or national chairman.

Even if the President wants to have a meeting with the people, he does not call for a meeting, he will arrange with the chairman to organise it, he will not call people to come and have a meeting with them, it is not done.



So if you are a cabinet minister, it is by grace that you are a cabinet minister, but you go to some region or constituency and call for a meeting, in what capacity?” he quizzed.



Meanwhile, he said he has not yet seen anyone fall foul of the law concerning the caution.



When asked if Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto had faulted in any way for allegedly making his intention known to some people, Mr. Yaw Preko said, “We heard about it and he brought it out that he has not made his intention known to the public. Those are allegations which are being investigated.”



However, Mr. Yaw Preko said, "We are bringing a directive; we will discuss it with all the party members.”