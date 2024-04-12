2024 Poll: Elect Bawumia as Ghana’s first Muslim President – Okyere Baafi to Muslims

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has rallied the Muslim community to seize the opportunity to elect the first Muslim President in Ghana’s history.

Speaking on the dominance of Christian presidents since independence, Okyere Baafi emphasized the significance of supporting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the presidency as the first Muslim president.



“In the history of Ghana, we have not had a Muslim president. The Vice President says he wants to set a record for you, so it is our responsibility. So this year’s election is not about NDC and NPP; it is about your own Muslim brother. So the Vice President says I should tell you he is your brother. Since the days of Kwame Nkrumah to President Nana Akufo Addo, all the presidents we have had were Christians. We have not had a Muslim leader, so this year elect him as a Muslim to be President to spearhead unity and development for Ghana to prosper.”



Okyere Baafi added, “We Christians accept that you Muslims have helped us elect Christian Presidents for a very long time, so it is now your turn to help yourself so that we join you in electing a Muslim leader.”

Amidst calls for peace in the upcoming December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the MP urged for unity and peaceful participation in the democratic process.



The Eastern Regional Chief Imam Alhaji Yusif Amudani, cautioned against political exploitation of Muslim youth for violence, emphasizing the paramount importance of maintaining peace during the electoral period.