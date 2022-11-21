2024 Polls: NDC will match NPP boot for boot if it resorts to violence – National Organiser aspirant

Former NDC National Youth Organizer Sidi Abubakar

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) has threatened to match the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) boot for boot if the latter resorts to violence to retain power in the 2024 elections.

Former NDC National Youth Organizer Sidi Abubakar, has said the party will not succumb to intimidation by the NPP in the impending crucial election.



A total of eight persons were killed through election violence during the 2020 elections while fifteen others sustained various degrees of injuries.



Sidi Abubakar who is vying to become the National Organizer of the NDC has vowed to ensure that the NPP is given a dose of its bitter medicine should the party resort to using violence to retain power.

“In 2020, when you observe they killed 8 of our men and the 8 that they killed, up till today there is no justice for even one person. Moving forward into 2024, the NPP we know, they will do worst things. That is why I’m saying that in 2024, when a single member of our party is touched, we are going to reply in equal measure.



“When they kill us, I’m telling you we are going to kill back and that when NPP tries to spark fire in 2024, Sidi Abubakar as National Organizer I am going to add petrol to it. Because we cannot sit down and allow what happened in 2020 to continue in 2024. If they provide justice to us, trust me we will make sure that when they give us peace, we will give them peace. But when they make it war we will also escalate it and make it worse than that. I’m not inciting violence, we are protecting the democracy that we have. If you know you cannot allow Ghanaians to vote for you, but the only way to win is through violence, we have to confront you in equal measure.”