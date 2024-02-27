2024 SONA: Admit you’ve failed and apologise to Ghanaians – Mornah tasks Akufo-Addo

Bernard Mornah

Former National Chairman for the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Mornah, wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to acknowledge his shortcomings and offer an apology to Ghanaians during his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Parliament, today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Speaking on the Class Morning Show, Mr. Mornah expressed his expectations for the upcoming SONA, stating, "In the last statement of the State of the Nation’s address, I expect the President, Akufo-Addo to come and say ‘Fellow countrymen and women, I have failed you. I apologise, I thought I could do better but I have not. This is not the state of the nation I envisaged but it is my prayer that whoever succeeds will build on the positives that I have left’."



President Akufo-Addo is slated to deliver the SONA to Parliament on February 27, 2024, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



This constitutional provision mandates the president to deliver a message on the State of the Nation at the beginning of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

The address is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year ahead, while also offering insights into strategies aimed at improving the current economic conditions.



It serves as an opportunity for the President to communicate the administration's plans and priorities to both the legislative body and the nation at large.



This forthcoming address will be particularly significant as it marks President Akufo-Addo’s last presentation during his current term in office.