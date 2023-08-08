2024 VP: Jilting Jane Naana after ‘only 1 round’ unwise – US analyst tells Mahama

John Dramani Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

A United States-based Ghanaian Financial Management Consultant Mike Offei has advised John Mahama against dropping Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate.

According to him, dropping the literature Professor is tantamount to “committing a marketing blunder of unwise proportions”.



“He (Mahama) should not let it be said that the NDC only used the first female Running Mate and dumped her,” he warned.



This admonition comes after reports say the former President commissioned a “listening survey” among NDC delegates to gauge who would be most suitable to partner him on the 2024 ticket.



But Mike Offei believes there is no need for any change.

“In Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, you have a well-marketed personality given her public engagements following her selection as running Mate in 2020,” said Mr. Mike Yaw Offei.



According to him, “changing her will also mean Mr. Mahama is unnecessarily sentencing himself, the party and his ticket to an unnecessary chore of reinventing the wheel in respect of a personality for the ticket. This would be most unwise because it is trite knowledge that when something is not broken, you do not fix it,” he said in an interview.



“I hope it is not true but if indeed, it is true that John Mahama wants to drop Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang because he thinks she did not bring much value to the 2020 ticket then this is some seriously disjointed logic because we still remember how the Jane and John ticket scared the NPP in 2020,” Mr. Mike Offei said.