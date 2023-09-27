2024 World University Rankings: UCC maintains top spot as the best university in Ghana, first in West Africa

The University of Cape Coast ranked the best university in Ghana and West Africa

Source: Richard Nyarko, Contributor

The University of Cape Coast has maintained the first spot as the best university in Ghana and West Africa. That’s according to the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

In the 2022 and 2023 rankings, the university earned the bragging rights as the best university in Ghana, the best in West Africa, the 4th best university in Africa, and the best university globally for research influence.



In the 2024 ranking, released moments ago, the university has still been ranked as the best university in Ghana and West Africa and slipped marginally from the 4th position in Africa to the 7th position.



The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 include 1,904 universities countries and regions.



The table is based on Times Higher Education 2024 ranking’s new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.



This year’s ranking analyzed more than 134 million citations across 16.5 million research publications and included survey responses from 68,402 scholars globally. Overall, they collected 411,789 data points from more than 2,673 institutions that submitted data.

The Times Higher Education World Universities Ranking is trusted worldwide by students, teachers, governments, and industry experts, the 2024 league table reveals how the global higher education landscape is shifting.



Globally, the University of Oxford topped the ranking for the eighth year in a row, but others in the top five have seen shifts in their ranks. Stanford University moves up to second place, pushing Harvard University down to fourth.



The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) climbed up two places to third this year. The University of Cambridge slips to fifth place, after being in joint third place last year.



The highest new entry is Italy’s Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, ranked in the 301-350 bracket. However, the majority of the institutions joining the ranking for the first time this year are in Asia.



The US is the most-represented country overall, with 169 institutions, and also the most-represented in the top 200 (56). With 91 institutions, India is now the fourth most-represented nation, overtaking China (86).

Four countries enter the ranking for the first time – all of them in Europe. The addition of Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, and Armenia is in contrast to last year’s trend when all the new entrants were from Africa.



Stanford University leads the teaching pillar, while the universities of Oxford and Cambridge come top for research environment. The research quality pillar, which is the newly renamed citations pillar, sees MIT in the first place.



The University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates scores highest in international outlook, while 28 institutions receive a top score of 100 for the industry pillar.



In addition to the 1,904 ranked institutions, a further 769 universities are listed with “reporter” status, meaning that they provided data but did not meet our eligibility criteria to receive a rank, and agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table.