2024 brings an opportunity for change - Mahama assures Ghanaians

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has said Ghanaians should not lose faith in the country yet.

According to him, there is a chance to bring about their needed economic change through the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Expressing concerns over the current challenges faced by many under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, noted that although severe hardships are being experienced in the country, his government will bring about hope for the citizens, a graphic.com.gh report stated.



The former president further stressed the importance of learning from past experiences and also cautioned against falling for deceptive political promises.



He called on Ghanaians to vote wisely in order to build a prosperous nation.



John Dramani Mahama is currently on a nationwide tour to rejuvenate the party in preparation towards the 2024 presidential campaign season.

As part of the "Building Ghana Tour," John Dramani Mahama will visit various cities, towns, and villages, engaging with local communities to understand their concerns, insights, and aspirations for the future, the report added.



