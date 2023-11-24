2024 budget: You want Ken Ofori-Atta out, yet you're hailing him - Minority tells NPP

Minority Chief Whip, Governs Agbodza, cast doubt on the trustworthiness of the Majority in parliament, asserting that they should not be relied upon for defending the budget, especially considering their earlier call for the dismissal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

During the debate, Agbodza remarked, on November 23, "All NPP MPs now want Ken Ofori-Atta removed by the Majority leader. You didn’t want Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister, yet he read the budget, and you are giving him fans; you cannot be trusted because you cannot walk the talk."



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.



The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.

On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, the judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/OGB