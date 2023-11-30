2024 budget not approved - Speaker insists

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphatically stated that the 2024 budget statement and economic policy have not been passed.

He directed the business committee to reschedule the headcount for next week, asserting that the matter is not up for debate.



"We don’t have to debate this matter. It is a matter of record, and I direct that the business committee should reschedule the issue for next week for us to finally decide on the budget. The budget statement and economic policy of the government for the year 2024 are still before the house, and so the business committee will reschedule it for next week," he stated.



The chaos unfolded when the Majority staged a walkout during the approval process, accusing the Speaker of conducting himself in an unfortunate and improper manner.



Their contention was based on the Speaker's initial ruling in favor of the Majority following a voice vote.



However, the Speaker reversed his stance after the Minority challenged the voice vote and demanded a headcount.

In defense of his actions, Speaker Bagbin clarified, "So throughout the practice when it’s an opinion, you say I think, I think, that is the opinion I’m expressing. I think the ayes have it. Now, an opportunity is created for somebody to challenge the opinion."



He emphasized that his statements were opinions, not rulings, and cited parliamentary rules stating that a member may call for a headcount or division if the Speaker's opinion on a voice vote is challenged.



NAY/OGB