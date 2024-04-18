2024 election: An electoral tsunami will hit Ghana – NDC man

File photo

President of the Canada branch of the Professionals Forum (PROFORUM) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Victor Wutor has predicted what he terms an electoral tsunami come December 7.

The Professor of Biotechnology at Rhodes University has therefore charged members of the NDC to stand ready.



Speaking at the Diaspora Townhall Forum and 2M2 Fundraising Launch, Prof. Wutor argued the call for a change of government has assumed a national dimension and thus must be supported by all.



"Believe me, ladies and gentlemen, an electoral tsunami will hit Ghana come December this year and we need to be ready for it. As Ghanaians, we deserve better. As of now, it has gone beyond the NDC, I see it more as a national duty call to stand up and change the course of governance in our motherland."



He tasked the NDC not to disappoint Ghanaians who are banking their hopes on the party to take over the reign of power to provide them with jobs and address the overwhelming hardship in the country.

"We cannot afford to disappoint the millions of people yearning for John and Jane to take over the governance of Ghana. We cannot let down the youth who need someone to give them hope, create jobs and provide them with a safe environment to thrive."



Prof. Wutor however cautioned members of the NDC against complacency. According to him, victory can only be secured with hard work, dedication and sacrifice.



"Ladies and gentlemen, we must work as a team to achieve our goals…the win will not come to us on a silver platter. We have to be ready to defend those votes that will give us the mandate to govern. We must be willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice our time, resources- money and everything to make it happen," he stated.