2024 election: Be circumspect in your utterances-Methodist Bishop to politicians

Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Rev Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, has issued a stern warning to politicians and their followers, urging them to exercise caution in their statements as the December 7, 2024 general elections approach.

In a press conference held in Accra, the presiding Bishop stressed the need for politicians to focus on addressing issues rather than resorting to insults, intemperate language, and actions that could escalate tensions. Emphasizing the commonality of Ghanaians' destiny, he reminded everyone that despite political differences, they are first and foremost Ghanaians.



"Though we may belong to different political parties, that does not make us enemies.



We are first Ghanaians with a common destiny.



Let us, in this Christmas and New Year, think, speak, live, and work towards peace before, during, and after the General elections.



Let us all pray for the victory of Ghana, our nation," the Bishop expressed with concern.



The caution to politicians was part of the Methodist Church's message for the yuletide, themed 'Christmas and New Year 2024 Message: God’s Light, Hope, and Peace for the World.'

The Bishop called on Ghanaians to find joy in the promise of Christ's light banishing darkness, brightening spirits, and filling hearts.



As the country approaches the new year, the Bishop invoked the symbolic light of the Christ-Child to illuminate the economic and political path, praying for wholeness, justice, and peace throughout the nation.



Highlighting the significance of Christmas, he remarked, "At Christmas, we celebrate Christ as the hope of the world.



In so many ways, we, and our whole world, are living through a time of hopelessness.



Though this year has been challenging, we anticipate a brighter tomorrow when all will be well." he said



The Bishop encouraged Ghanaians to embrace hope and anticipate positive change, urging them to step away from the busyness of modernity and allow the timeless message of Christmas to resonate with their hearts and situations, bringing the hope needed for a better future.