2024 election: I have strong faith in 'action woman' Jean Mensa - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has reposed confidence in the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, to ensure the right thing is done concerning the change of election date from December 7.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has been petitioned by Seventh Day Adventists and a section of the Ghanaian populace to revise the election date, shifting it to a Tuesday in the month of November in order to avoid disrupting the Sabbath day of the Adventists and also avoid disenfranchising some electorates.



This proposal has been accepted by the EC, with the Commissioners informing the political parties during a meeting about their readiness to effect the recommendation in this year's general elections, but the National Democratic Congress has opposed the decision.



They have called on the Commission to postpone the process to 2028.



The NDC flagbearer and ex-president, John Dramani Mahama, has cautioned the commissioners that they may wreak havoc should they change the date this year.



"After every election, we sit and consider electoral reforms and we agree on what to do. Since 2020, we have only 9 months to another election, and the EC has now come with major changes. No indelible ink and different reforms. When you do that, it doesn’t build the confidence of the people in the electoral process."

"We have returned to IPAC after the Peace Council intervened, and now they [EC] are saying they want to change the election date and that they want to bring a new CI to change the old CI but our concern is why wait till now? You don’t spring surprises on people; what if it doesn’t work and it leads to some disturbances? So that is our position," the former president remarked.



Also, Minority Leader in Parliament Cassiel Ato Forson says the "NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament will not support any such change at this time."



But Kwamena Duncan is optimistic that the EC Chairperson will not let the opposition derail her efforts.



"I have strong faith in her. She is an action woman," he stated, and slammed the opposition party, saying the "NDC has always been an obstruction every time."



Kwamena Duncan advised the EC to go ahead with their decision, stressing that "there must not be an obstruction." However, he admonished them to do it within the fabric of Ghana's democracy.

He gave these remarks on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.



