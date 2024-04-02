2024 election: Stop beating war drums, your investment will go down first – Kevor to Bryan Acheampong

Eastern Regional Chairman of the NDC, Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor

Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor has issued a stern warning to the Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr. Bryan Acheampong, cautioning him against any attempts to subvert the people's will in the upcoming election.

He stated the potential repercussions of political instability, citing threats to businesses and significant investments made by the minister.



“We know them; they have properties all over and they want us to all start from scratch... if they want us to all start from ground zero then when they lose the election, they should dare not hand over. They are the people who have the biggest investments in this country so they know that any insecurity is a risk and a threat to their survival. They will be the first people to hand over when they lose this election.”



The Regional Chairman’s response comes after Dr. Bryan Acheampong on Saturday, March 30, 2024, reiterated his stance from 2023, boldly stating that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not relinquish power to the opposition NDC.



Acheampong reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to revitalizing the economy and securing another term in office emphasising never will the NPP hand over power to the NDC.



However, the Eastern Regional Chairman of NDC described the comment as a panic reaction to the reality of losing power.

“He is not serious. He is very scared that he is going to lose his position as Minister for Agriculture; that is his only fear apart from that nothing will motivate him to say these things and he knows clearly they are going to lose this election. Once you are just scared that you are losing an election, then you begin to speak this way.”



Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor is confident the NDC will win the 2024 election stating that the party has learnt serious lessons from previous elections.



“We are going into this election very very peaceful but they dare not. We are going into this election without a referee, the EC the police, and judges all of them can be on their side but we have Ghana behind us and we have God on our side that is the reason why we are confident that we are going to win this election.”



The walk was participated by flagbearer John Mahama, former Ministers, government appointees of the NDC, some national and regional executives and parliamentary candidates, and thousands of teeming supporters of the party.