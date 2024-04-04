2024 election: Voting for Mahama, Bawumia will be endorsing poverty – Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu is a member of Movement For Change communications team

A member of the Communications Team of the Movement For Change, Solomon Owusu says no Ghanaian who’s serious about enjoying economic prosperity will go past Alan Kyerematen and vote for another presidential candidate come December 7, general election.

According to him, it’s only Alan Kyerematen who has credible policies and programmes, which when implemented, will turn around the fortunes of Ghana to impact positively on the lives of Ghanaians.



"Come the December 7 general election, there’s no way Ghanaians will bypass Alan Kyerematen to vote for John Mahama or Bawumia as president unless Ghanaians have decided to be poor forever. Whether John Mahama or Mahamudu Bawumia, it is poverty-endorsed.



"The majority of Ghanaians who are under so much economic stress and want economic freedom have pledged to vote massively for Alan on December 7 to assume power as president and implement his Great Transformational Plan GTP) which will focus mainly on Agriculture and industrialization,” Solomon Owusu stated on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM Wednesday.



Independent Presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has levelled criticism at the two dominant political parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the 2024 elections approach.

Mr. Kyerematen asserts that both the NDC and NPP lack substantive solutions to address the economic challenges confronting Ghanaians.



He particularly rebuked them for resorting to International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts during their respective administrations.



As the founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Mr. Kyerematen positioned himself as the most suitable candidate to spearhead the desired transformation sought by Ghanaians.