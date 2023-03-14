2
Menu
News

2024 election is no joke, we would face it head-on - John Mahama

2 My Story Political Path1 1024x500 John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the 2024 elections is going to be no playground for any political party adding, the NDC would be ready.

Reaching out to delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Dormaa East on Monday, March 13 as part of his campaign to be elected flagbearer of the NDC, he urged supporters of the party to be extra vigilant in the next general election to ensure victory for the party.

“Open your eyes at the polling stations like eagles,” he said.

“We know that you all have children who have been educated, we want you to release them to us so that we train them five times before we vote. This 2024 election is not a joke, it is boot to boot, it is do-or-die,” he added.

Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed
2024 will be a ‘do or die’ affair - Mahama declares
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Related Articles: