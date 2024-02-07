2024 election is two-horse race between me and Mahama – GUM leader

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews

Founder and Leader of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom says the upcoming 2024 general election is a two-horse race between himself and the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Osofo Kyiri Abosom Vice President Bawumia who’s the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer has no place in the general election which promises to be keenly contested.



"Bawumia has nothing good for the country, he is an individual who is very tired. The sort of things he preached in opposition he will do for Ghanaians when he’s in power, he’s not been able to do any of them. So what else does he have for Ghana? The 2024 election is between the NDC and GUM. As for Bawumia, he’s far behind, and cannot make any meaningful impact in the forthcoming election.”

According to Osofo Kyiri Abosom, former President John Mahama cannot be trusted to do much for Ghana should he be elected as he failed woefully while in office and was rejected by Ghanaians in 2016.



He urged President Mahama to stop his plenty talk and empty promises while on his campaign trail across the country.