'2024 election will be a battle of the north' - Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

The election of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has made manifest a prophesy released by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI).

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah foresaw the end result of last Saturday’s election by the NPP as details of who dropped out, who will end up as a flagbearer of the NPP, and what to expect in 2024 general election was revealed.



“2024, you will see Mahama-North, Ayariga-North, Bawumia-North,” he said.



The Man of God, who is popularly called the SEER, for the accuracy of his prophesies, on August 14th 2022, during a church service at the church auditorium in Accra-Odorkor Official Town, revealed that he had a vision and in that vision an Angel of God took him on an excursion to the Northern part of Ghana where they saw Bawumia and Mahama’s fathers engaging in serious dialogue.



According to him, the two fathers who he described as superpowers and powerful men, were seriously dialoguing on a plain land and where they were sitting was full of pure gold.



“They are dialoguing. Serious one; two superpowers, two powerful men all struggling to get something for their child.”



Again, on 14th February 2023, on Angel Fm, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah revealed that in the spiritual realm, there is only two persons holding the torch for 2024.

According to him, the people were initially three but one was dropped on January 2, 2023 according to the prophesy he received, leaving two persons.



“It was Bawumia, Alan and Mahama. Now they are left with two,” he said.



He said, prophetically Vice President Bawumia was instructed to go to the North and campaign because that is where his great grandfathers and fathers are; who would gather and support his ambition.



The SEER again revealed the same prophesy on 31st October 2023 stressing that 2024 election is going to be the battle of the North and that, it wouldn’t be a done deal for any political party, as some people are believing because anything can happen in the 2024 elections.



